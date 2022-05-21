On Saturday, May 21, the Middleburg Arts Council and the Town of Middleburg will host the spring installment of its biannual arts celebration, Art in the Burg: Celebrate the Arts. Artwork from more than 30 local and regional artists of different styles, forms and subject matter will be on display on South Madison Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s event will also feature 10-minute musicals, a pop art exhibit, a fashion show, art activities for kids, cooking demonstrations, and street musicians. For additional information about Art in the Burg, please visit www.middleburgva.gov/art or contact the Town Office at 540-687-5152.