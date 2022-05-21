Art in the Burg: Celebrate the Arts

On Saturday, May 21, the Middleburg Arts Council and the Town of Middleburg will host the spring installment of its biannual arts celebration, Art in the Burg. The event will feature artwork from more than 30 local and regional artists, street theater performances, a fashion show, activities for kids, and cooking demonstrations on South Madison Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During this celebration of the arts, visitors will have the opportunity to connect with artists and discuss their creative processes in the beautiful historic setting of downtown Middleburg, which offers a wonderful variety of shopping and dining options as well.

For additional information about Art in the Burg, please visit www.middleburgva.gov/art or contact the Town Office at 540-687-5152.