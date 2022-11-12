Art on the Avenue 2022

Along Mount Vernon Avenue in Del Ray on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10am-6pm, you’ll find: Art on the Avenue, a multicultural arts festival celebrating our community’s diversity through the arts in Alexandria, Virginia. There will be entertainment for all ages, art activities, food, and artists displaying and selling their work all along Mount Vernon Avenue. Art on the Avenue is sponsored by the Del Ray Business Association.

Artists at Work

Directly in front of the gallery during Art on the Avenue, Del Ray Artisans will present artist demonstrations, sell upcycled tote bags made from exhibit banners, and share information about our nonprofit organization (booths W-192 and W-193). Come visit us and see these demos:

10am-Noon - Cynthia Schoeppel, Mixed media

Noon-2pm - Ron Reel, Photography

2-4pm - Cheryl Neway, Tie-Dye and fiber

4-6pm - Erica Hughes, Performance art

Support Del Ray Artisans Members, Local Artists

Many Del Ray Artisans members are juried into Art on the Avenue. Please be sure to visit their booths. Here is the list of 2021 participating members—the 2022 list is not yet published:

Victoria Barnes (Booth W-203; Photography)

Peter Chandler (Booth E-24; Photography)

Rita Cohen, Blueweave (Booth W-128; Fiber)

Stephanie Darlene (Booth E-136; Mixed Media)

Patti Durbin (Booth W-198; Mixed Media)

Lynn Fernandez, Now Brace Yourself (Booth E-142; Fiber/Mixed Media)

Patty Figliola (Booth W-66; Photography)

Marcelle Fozard (Booth W-199; Fiber)

Kate Gibney (Booth W-155; Jewelry)

Annette Kramer (Booth W-19; Jewelry)

Stephen Lally Pottery (Booth E-61; Ceramics)

Wendy Leaumont, My Brain Child (Booth W-177; Sculpture/Painting)

Christine Lederman (Booth W-142; Jewelry)

Jeff Lodge (Booth W-222; Painting)

Diana Manchak, Designs in Clay (Booth W-46; Ceramics)

Laurel Prucha Moran (Booth E-37; Painting)

Diana Papazian, Papazian Design, LLC (Booth W-45; Mixed metal and enamel jewelry)

Corrin Pumphrey, Chunky Images (Booth E-165; Painting)

Edith Sanabria (Booth E-54; Jewelry)

Kellie Sansone (Booth E-79; Painting)

Beth Schwartz Studio (Booth E-171; Mixed Media: gifts, homegoods and wall art)

Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance (Booth W-182; Jewelry, mosaics, pressed flower art)

Tamara Wilkerson, WiRealm by Tamara (Booth W-34; Jewelry)

For more information on Art on the Avenue, visit: www.artontheavenue.org

Art Exhibit

Inside the gallery, you’ll find the $100 and Under art exhibit, as well as our Alcove Gift Shop, both featuring art by local artists.

The gallery is open until 6pm on Saturdays.