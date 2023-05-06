Arlington Civitan Open Air Flea Market

The Civitan Open Air Flea Market, one of Northern Virginia’s largest and oldest public flea markets, is located in the I-66 garage in North Arlington adjacent to Washington-Liberty high school and the Arlington Planetarium at 15th and North Quincy Streets, in Arlington, Virginia.

In 1986, Arlington Civitans in cooperation with the Arlington County Government joined forces to provide the Arlington community with a public venue to recycle used goods. The Arlington Flea Market was born and in the ensuing years has become the "mother" of all flea markets in the local community.

Here you’ll find over one hundred and fifty vendors selling a variety of goods ranging from books, clothes, furniture, garden tools, household goods, jewelry, shoes, toys, records, and so much more. One man’s junk is another man’s treasure so you are guaranteed to find something to tickle your fancy and save you money at the same time. Spread out over 5 levels of a 20,000 square foot parking garage, the flea market was originally conceived as a way for local people to sell goods in a central location.

Every dollar made at the Arlington Flea Market, from the sale of the rental spaces to vendors and the monies made from the sale of refreshments, goes to support the causes espoused by the Arlington Civitan.