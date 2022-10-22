Archives Month Tours of the Library of Virginia

Explore an archival institution near you in October for Archives Month, starting with a tour of the Library of Virginia! This year marks the 20th anniversary of Archives Month in Virginia. American Archives Month celebrates those institutions and individuals that help preserve and make accessible the important records of our actions as citizens, businesses, religious groups, government and society. This work gives us a sense of being part of a larger picture and helps us begin to see ourselves connected to others—family, community, nation, or a group defined by ethnicity, religion, work or play. Register soon to reserve your spot!

For more information, contact Sonya Coleman at sonya.coleman@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3755.

There are two free tours, one at noon and one at 1p.m. Registration is required.