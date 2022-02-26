Archaeology Symposium

Fairfax County Archaeology and Cultural Resources, the Friends of Fairfax Archaeology, and Gunston Hall invite you to join us for “Archaeology of the Garden.” In this day-long symposium, we’ll explore the buried history of 18th-century gardens. We’ll discuss the layout and contents of these fabulous spaces, learn what work has been done regionally and in place farther afield, and discover what else archaeologists hope to learn about 18th-century gardens

This program will be presented in a hybrid format. Attendees have the option to join via Zoom or in person. Some speakers will be in person, while others will join us remotely.

Registration is $10 per person for both in-person and virtual attendees. Those participants who are on-site for the event may add a lunch to their registration for an additional $15. Please select that option when registering.