Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia (LLI/NOVA) March Forum

Arch!Arch! Our Forum speaker will be Arch Campbell, “The Accidental Critic.” He is a local legend. For years, Arch was a fixture on channel 4’s WRC News, first as a feature reporter and then as an entertainment critic. His everyman approach endears him to a large audience. Expect a lot of laughing and entertaining tales! All are welcome but must register by February 27 at noon at https://llinova.org/