April-May Exhibits @ Art Works!

Visit these new exhibits and 80 working artist studios Tuesday – Sunday, 11 am – 5pm. The student exhibit continues through May 13th, the other exhibits continue through May 20, 2023. Admission is free and open to the public.

________________________________________

Henrico Center for the Arts

Senior students of the Henrico Center for the Arts program, under Mary Scurlock’s guidance, present their artwork for public view. This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery. The exhibit continues through May 13, 2023.

________________________________________

Introductions: A Group Show by the Boxcar Artist Group

Boxcar Artist Group (BAG) is a networking and creative development community providing artists a supportive place to share work, receive feedback and form creative opinions. The goal of BAG is to support, strengthen, and enjoy the fellowship of artists. Membership is open to anyone who loves art and there are no fees associated with BAG. We strongly encourage participations of all races, gender, national origin, disability, religious beliefs, LGBTQ and artists of all ages. This exhibit will be curated by Tim Gowan and will be in the be in the Centre Gallery.

________________________________________

Island of Dreams by Elizabeth Caffery

Elizabeth Caffery is a mixed media artist. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis on Studio Art in 1986, from Randolph Macon College. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Eric Rivera Barbeito will be the juror for the exhibit. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. There is no theme for this show. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

Call for entries is March 1- April 17, 2023. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com