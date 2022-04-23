April – May Exhibits @ Art Works.

See 5 new exhibits and 75 working artist studios. Visit us 11- 5pm Tuesdays – Sundays. Admission is free and open to the public. Exhibits by: Dawnette Renee, Metro Richmond Artists Association, Mike Bily,

We’re celebrating Earth Day with our annual recycle art show, RECYCLE ME. See what ideas creative people have for reusing, recycling, and upcycling materials. These can be not only artful but functional.

Dawnette Renee’s exhibit, Revival continues in the main gallery. In the Centre Gallery the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association (MRAA) group exhibit will be featured. Mike Bily brings nature—exotic and domestic—to the gallery with his exhibit, Outside Your Door.

The Mike Bily and MRAA exhibit continue through May 21, 2022. The Recycle Show and Dawnette Renee’s exhibit close May 15th. Admission is free and open to the public.

________________________________________

Revival by Dawnette Renee

Dawnette is an abstract mixed media artist from Northern Virginia. This exhibit is a combination of abstract impressionism and expressionism, and the subject matter includes faces, cityscapes and rural landscapes. Dawnette draws inspiration from nature, weathered barns, rusty train tracks, and old buildings.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

NEW ART NOW: from Metro Richmond Artists Association

Founded by Theresa Pollack, accomplished professor and artist, The Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association (MRAA) offers opportunities to promote and encourage the visual arts for Richmond artists. For this exhibit members of MRAA provide a wide variety of topics and mediums. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

________________________________________

Outside Your Door by Mike Bily

Mike Bily has traveled to South America, Central America and Africa as part of a scientific team and a freelance illustrator. His exhibit brings to the viewer an appreciation of nature and the creatures that inhabit it—both domestic and exotic.

This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

RECYCLE ME ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Ryan Lauterio of Shockoe Artspace will juror the exhibit. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme for this exhibit is recycling. The artwork is comprised of found or recycled objects incorporated into a painting or sculpture. Any medium is acceptable as long as recycled attributes are included. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery. Call for entries is March 25 – April 12, 2022. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork.

Plastic Pandemic by Alexandra Slusher