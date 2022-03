On April 10, 2022, during Commemoration Week & Freedom Day, the Museum will officially begin our celebration of the 10th anniversary of ACWM-Appomattox.

Throughout the year we will provide a variety of programs and events to mark this significant milestone.

The inaugural anniversary event will be "Appomattox and its Legacies", a panel discussion featuring noted historians, Dr. Carolina Janney and Dr. Elizabeth Varon, and moderated by ACWM President and CEO Dr. Rob Havers.