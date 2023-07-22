Annual Members Show

Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, 2023 Noon – 4pm

Join Crossroads Art Center for our July 2023 Gallery Members Open House + Artist Reception Weekend. Featuring an exhibition by our Gallery Members.

Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Plus, stop by Classroom 2 10am – 2pm for art demonstrations by SIP (Swimming In Paint) Group.

We thank Freedom Ukrainian Community for being our nonprofit sponsor for the weekend.

Learn More: https://www.freedom4ukr.org/

Featured Exhibition Dates: Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Saturday, September 2, 2023

Featured Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays, 10:00am – 5:00pm and Sundays Noon – 4pm.

Learn more: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/2023-july-gallery-members-call-for-entry