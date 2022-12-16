This December, Cadence Theatre will be producing the classic 1930s musical, Annie JR. for its Richmond audiences. Directed by Desirèe Dabney, the 90-minute show is an intergenerational, family-friendly musical about the story of little orphan Annie and her journey to find family. With Musical Direction by Billy Dye and Choreography by Emily Berg-Poff Dandridge, this production of Annie JR will feature Richmond’s favorite professional actors working alongside some of the city’s most talented kids!

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Annie JR features everyone’s favorite orphan in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.

The cast features Dabney as Miss Hannigan, Sarah White Pruden as Grace, Alvan Bolling II as Daddy Warbucks, Chayla Simpson as Lily, TeDarryl Perry as Rooster, and Claire Brown, Carmen Croxton and Eliza Lee sharing the role of Annie.

Anthony Cosby-Knowles, Denise Folley, Andrew Gall, Isaiah Jamal, Emma McClain, Caroline Johnson, Lola Muhlenfeld, Caroline Grabill, Bella Cox, Brenna Duffy, Elizabeth Rose Cobb, Casey Henley and Ellie McNally all play multiple roles.

The production also features three talented student casts and a beloved dog!