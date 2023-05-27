Andy Grammer - Birdland Summer Music Series - Postgame

Purchase your ticket for the game on May 27 at 4:05 p.m. You will be able to see the concert from your seat. For $30, purchase a field pass to add on to your game ticket.

As part of the Orioles’ commitment to empowering our youth and strengthening our community, $5 from every on-field pass purchased will benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation’s Music & Arts Education Scholarship, which was created in 2019 to support deserving students and programs throughout Birdland.

Please note: The field pass does not allow entry into Camden Yards. You must have a game ticket to utilize the Field Pass.