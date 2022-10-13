"Andares" Pre-Performance Talk: "Land Grabs and Indigenous Resistance"

Featuring Bikrum Singh Gill, assistant professor, Department of Political Science

Andares sheds light on the pervasiveness of land usurpation by state-backed corporate actors within Indigenous communities in Mexico, but this practice is not confined to the geographic regions depicted in the play.

Where, why, and how have such campaigns of displacement taken place, globally, and how have Indigenous communities fought back to preserve their material needs and cultural anchors?

Explore these questions and more in this riveting talk by Bikrum Singh Gill, a scholar whose expertise includes global political economy, decolonial theory, and imperialism.

Woven from ancestral myths, traditional music, and a three-person narrative, Andares reveals the extraordinary spirit of Mexico’s remote corners and the astonishing pathways of its humblest of inhabitants. With a live musician and inspired actors, this profound play shines a light on a range of realities — land usurpation, widespread violence, community resistance — that Indigenous people face at the crossroads of modern life and tradition. The work is performed in Spanish and Indigenous languages with English supertitles.

