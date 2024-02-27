"An Evening with Elizabeth Kolbert"

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Journalist and New Yorker staff writer Elizabeth Kolbert traveled from Alaska to Greenland, visiting top scientists to get to the heart of the debate over global warming. Her book about mass extinctions, The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History, weaves intellectual and natural history with reporting in the field began as an article in the New Yorker. The book was a New York Times 2014 Top Ten Best Book of the Year and is number one on the Guardian’s list of the 100 Best Nonfiction Books of all time. The Sixth Extinction also won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize in the General Nonfiction category and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle awards for the best books of 2014.

