American Youth Harp Ensemble & Virginia Choristers present "Spring Serenade!"

St. John's United Church of Christ 503 Stuart Circle , Virginia 23220

The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble and Virginia Choristers are pleased to present “Spring Serenade” on Sunday, May 7th starting at 4:00 pm at St. John’s United Church of Christ in the sanctuary, 503 Stuart Circle, Richmond, VA 23220. This FREE concert is sure to melt away the winter chill and welcome the blooming of spring with repertoire from classical to contemporary!

In lieu of tickets, a free-will offering will be collected to support GreenSpring's community outreach music education programs. For more information, call 804-837-9355 or visit our website at www.greenspringmusic.org

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
804-837-9355
