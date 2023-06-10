The American Youth Harp Ensemble & The Virginia Choristers  Present: “Classical Jam!”

The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble and Virginia Choristers are pleased to present Classical Jam!, Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 pm at St. John's. From Classical to Contemporary, from Celtic to Jazz, from Peer Gynt to Star Wars, each year the Classical Jam! features arrangements that defy the typical expectation of the harp and voice, and this year is no exception. The concert will take place at St. John’s United Church of Christ in the Sanctuary, at 503 Stuart Circle, Richmond, VA 23220. Tickets are available online or at the door, $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and college students, $5 for children. For more information or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.