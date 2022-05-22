The American Youth Harp Ensemble presents "Make Music, Not War": A Special Concert Benefitting Ukraine

The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble presents “Make Music, Not War” at 2:30 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. For more information, call 804-837-9355 or visit www.greenspringmusic.org. In lieu of tickets, donations will be collected with 100% of the funds donated to the American Red Cross' efforts to provide life-saving aid to those in need in Ukraine as well as those displaced by this humanitarian crisis.

The American Youth Harp Ensemble, directed by Trey Nunnally and part of GreenSpring International Academy of Music, is proud to host this concert in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and is deeply grateful to the musicians and music lovers making this impactful event possible.