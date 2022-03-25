Join us for a lively discussion about the Studio Furniture Movement in America. The panelists will discuss Forrest, his work, and their own in relation to a lineage of renowned furnituremakers from Wharton Esherick (d. 1970) to designers of our time, all of whom push the envelope of wood technique and craft.
AMERICAN STUDIO FURNITURE PANEL
to
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, History