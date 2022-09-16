The American POW Experience and the MIA Legacy

National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the 3rd Friday in September, honors those who have been captured in battle or are considered missing from American wars. Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon as she discusses the experiences of American Prisoner of Wars (POWs) from the American Revolution up to the present. Learn about the designation of Missing in Action (MIA) and how the United States continues to locate and identify those American soldiers who have never returned home from war.

