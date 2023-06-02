American Patchwork Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Exhibit Dates: June 2–25, 2023

Opening Reception: Friday, June 2, 7-9pm

The United States is a patchwork of 50 states, 1 federal district, 5 major territories, and various minor islands. This country has beautiful beaches and majestic mountains, bustling cities and quiet towns, pastoral ranches and farms, vast natural beauty and amazing technology, and so much more. The American Patchwork art exhibit at Del Ray Artisans gallery highlights the diversity of cultures, landscapes, and artistic styles that make up the American experience.

Join us for the opening reception on Friday, June 2 between 7-9pm to meet curator TJ Feeley and the artists. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite. Developed by local artists, the exhibit includes a mix of artforms (including textiles, mosaics, and photographs) and broadly explores and captures the patchwork spirit of the United States and her people. Each artist revealed in their own way what it means to be an American in the 21st century, contributing to the patchwork experience of over 330 million people who make up America today.

The American Patchwork art exhibit runs June 2–25, 2023 at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible.

Gallery hours are Thursday 12-6pm, Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-6pm. For a sneak peek of the exhibit, visit the gallery on First Thursday, June 1 from 12-9pm. The gallery will be open on Sunday, June 25 (the last day of the exhibit), but hours will differ June 28–August 2, 2023. Save the dates for the Summer Art Market on July 8-9 from 10am-4pm.

For more information on American Patchwork and other upcoming exhibits, please visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.