The 3rd Annual American Craft Sake Festival is an opportunity to sip sake and chat with sake brewers at this is a one of a kind event. This is the largest gathering of the North American sake industry featuring the brewers and their sake from coast to coast. A festival put together by members of the Sake Brewers Association of North America, a non-profit dedicated to the growth of the sake industry by promoting and protecting North America’s sake brewers, their sake, and the community of sake enthusiasts.