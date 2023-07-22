The 3rd Annual American Craft Sake Festival is an opportunity to sip sake and chat with sake brewers at this is a one of a kind event. This is the largest gathering of the North American sake industry featuring the brewers and their sake from coast to coast. A festival put together by members of the Sake Brewers Association of North America, a non-profit dedicated to the growth of the sake industry by promoting and protecting North America’s sake brewers, their sake, and the community of sake enthusiasts.
American Craft Sake Festival
to
IX Art Park 522 2nd St SE , Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
IX Art Park 522 2nd St SE , Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
Food & Drink Event
May 30, 2023