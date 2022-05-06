Altered Vision

Reynolds Gallery is pleased to present Altered Visions, an exhibition of new works by Joe Seipel. In addition to his opening at Reynolds Gallery, Seipel will open Classical Opera in his studio located on 1609 West Main Street (back alley entrance). Altered Visions and Classical Opera open with a reception for the artist Friday, May 6 from 5 - 7 PM. Altered Visions will remain on view at the gallery’s Main Street location through June 24, 2022. Classical Opera will be available to visit by appointment through June 24, 2022. Please email gallery@reynoldsgallery.com to schedule a visit.