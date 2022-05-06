Altered Vision

to

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220

Reynolds Gallery is pleased to present Altered Visions, an exhibition of new works by Joe Seipel. In addition to his opening at Reynolds Gallery, Seipel will open Classical Opera in his studio located on 1609 West Main Street (back alley entrance). Altered Visions and Classical Opera open with a reception for the artist Friday, May 6 from 5 - 7 PM. Altered Visions will remain on view at the gallery’s Main Street location through June 24, 2022. Classical Opera will be available to visit by appointment through June 24, 2022. Please email gallery@reynoldsgallery.com to schedule a visit.

Info

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-06 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-07 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-08 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-09 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Altered Vision - 2022-05-10 10:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Subscribe-March/April

Most Popular