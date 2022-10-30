Join us October 30, 2022 11 am – 5 pm for Altars Festival RVA 2022.

This festival is a cross-cultural ancestor remembrance celebration inspired by Dia de lost Muertos and many other ancestor remembrance celebrations from around the world.

Local artists have created “altars” which will be on display at Art Works. Meet Barrett Pitner, philosopher, writer, journalist, author of The Crime Without a Name, founder of the festival, and The Sustainable Culture Lab organization. Barrett will give a talk about Altars, the concept and his organization. Pitner’s book will be available for you to purchase. Get your copy signed.

Enjoy music by Richmond musicians and a beer tasting by a local brewery.

Free and open to the public.