The Alloy Project | Tephra ICA’s Annual Benefit & Cocktail Event

The Alloy Project, the inaugural Tephra ICA Annual Benefit, offers new collaborative artworks for purchase and free arts experiences for audiences of all ages culminating in a ticketed evening Cocktail Event. This year, The Alloy Project invites five pairings of contemporary artists to engage in a process of creative response, generating five original collaborative works of art and a series of limited-edition prints. Like an alloy, these art works result from bringing together two distinct elements, creating new synergies and possibilities.

Join us for the ticketed Cocktail Event from 8pm – 11pm taking place at The Avant, bringing together artists, collectors, arts enthusiasts, and professional leaders from the Washington, DC metropolitan community and beyond. Featuring works for purchase from The Alloy Project, honored guests, artist dialogues, live music, and a special performance, this event promises to be our most vibrant night of the year. The ticket price will be $75.

Throughout the day, visitors can view the Dominic Chambers: What Makes the Earth Shake exhibition at the Tephra ICA gallery, drop-in for a handmade papermaking workshop led by the Navigation Press from George Mason University, enjoy a public concert in Reston Town Square Park hosted by Reston Town Center Association, and explore the VMFA Artmobile – the state-of-the-art traveling museum on wheels presented by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts – providing an opportunity to experience and explore authentic works of art directly from the VMFA collection. These events are available to the public free of charge.