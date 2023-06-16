Alexandria Restaurant Partners Job Fair

Attention Jobseekers!

Are you passionate about the hospitality industry and looking for a fantastic opportunity to join an incredible team? Alexandria Restaurant Partners invites you to join us for our upcoming Job Fair, taking place at the Key West Room of Vola's Dockside Grill.

Come meet us in person on Friday, June 16 from 2pm-4pm, or Saturday, June 17 from noon - 2pm. We are looking for talented individuals to join our team at all levels - from servers to bartenders, hosts, and more!

With a variety of restaurants under our belt, including Mia's Italian Kitchen, The Majestic, and many more, we offer a diverse array of roles and opportunities for growth and advancement. Don't miss this chance to showcase your skills and join an exceptional team of industry professionals.

We can't wait to meet you!