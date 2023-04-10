Air: A Reading and Talkback

Mina and River travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, where they are producing the second season of Clime. Ahnah is a world-renowned indigenous glass artist and art therapist who has spent decades in residence at a glass center in Fairbanks, Alaska, one of the most polluted cities in the U.S. As her lungs begin to weaken from her life spent breathing heavily polluted air, she comes to terms with her waning breath and her life spent as the only art therapist in Fairbanks. With no one to take over the studio, she plans to sell her studio to a group of artists who want to create the world’s first carbon-neutral glass studio. Breathing her last productive breaths, she reflects on all those who will be left behind.