African American Scientists & Inventors Day

Join us at Nauticus for our February Discovery Day, African American Scientists and Inventors Day. We will honor and recognize African American Scientists and Inventors and their contributions to the STEM field. Visitors will enjoy special programing, demos and $7.57 admission all day!

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
7576641000
