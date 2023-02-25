Join us at Nauticus for our February Discovery Day, African American Scientists and Inventors Day. We will honor and recognize African American Scientists and Inventors and their contributions to the STEM field. Visitors will enjoy special programing, demos and $7.57 admission all day!
African American Scientists & Inventors Day
to
Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
Feb 20, 2023
