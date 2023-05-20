African American Cemetery Symposium at Stratford Hall

Join Stratford Hall for a symposium on memorializing burial grounds of enslaved Africans and African Americans at plantation sites.KEYNOTE SPEAKER:

Dr. Michael Blakey, National Endowment for the Humanities Professor at the College of William and Mary, Anthropology and American Studies.

SPEAKERS:

Dr. Kami Fletcher, Associate Professor of American & African American History, Albright College

Dr. Antoinette T. Jackson, Professor and Chair of Anthropology, University of South Florida, Director of the USF Heritage Research Lab

PANELISTS:

Linda Whitlock-Brown, Descendant, Stratford Hall, VA

Lenora McQueen, Descendant, Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground, Richmond, VA

Dr. Matthew Reeves, Director of Archaeology and Landscape Restoration at James Madison’s Montpelier

Alan Spears, Senior Director for Cultural Resources, Government Affairs, National Parks Conservation Association

Steve Hammond, Syphax descendant, family historian, and genealogist

Pricing:

Adults (14+): $15

Seniors (60+): $14

Children 6 to 13: $9

Children 5 and under: Free

Veterans/Military: $13

Friends of Stratford Members: Free

Lunch will be provided and pre-registration is requested.

The African American Cemetery Symposium is part of a weekend of programming which also includes From the Field to the Big House program on Sunday, May 21st. Lodging available onsite at Stratford Hall: www.stratfordhall.org/lodging.

For more information, please contact Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz, Stratford Hall Vice President of Collections & Public Engagement, at kdeetz@stratfordhall.org.