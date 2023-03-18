Adventure Series Hard Cider Release

Who's feeling adventurous? We are beyond excited to announce the launch of our new Adventure Series line of ciders that also supports a cause that is dear to us. Coming out in early March, the series will include four new ciders, all with a 5.2% ABV and sold in new 12oz cans as well as our Adventure Pack, a 12 can variety pack! New flavors include Green Apple, Dry Hopped, Passion Fruit and Strawberry Pear and every 12 pack sold will have a portion donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.