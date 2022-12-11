The garlands are being hung and twinkle lights are sure to dazzle at our FREE Advent Cookie Concert on Sunday, December 11th! Gather with us at 7pm for a wonderful concert in a mix of styles, from traditional carols to more contemporary pieces and Christmas carol sing-alongs. Afterward, there will be a cookie reception with a beautiful array of delicious cookies to be enjoyed by all.
Advent Cookie Concert
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 3022 WOODLAWN AVENUE , Virginia 22042
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality, Vacation & Holiday
