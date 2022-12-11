Advent Cookie Concert

to

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 3022 WOODLAWN AVENUE , Virginia 22042

The garlands are being hung and twinkle lights are sure to dazzle at our FREE Advent Cookie Concert on Sunday, December 11th! Gather with us at 7pm for a wonderful concert in a mix of styles, from traditional carols to more contemporary pieces and Christmas carol sing-alongs. Afterward, there will be a cookie reception with a beautiful array of delicious cookies to be enjoyed by all.

Info

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 3022 WOODLAWN AVENUE , Virginia 22042
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - Advent Cookie Concert - 2022-12-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Advent Cookie Concert - 2022-12-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Advent Cookie Concert - 2022-12-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Advent Cookie Concert - 2022-12-11 19:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular