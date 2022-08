Join us in the hearth kitchen at Gunston Hall for the ultimate experience in slow food. You will learn to employ 18th-century cooking techniques and recipes to create period dishes. Use your hearth skills to investigate complex recipes while cooking over an open flame. Plus, take a tour of the historic house and meet other food enthusiasts.

The workshop is a one-day session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration includes all materials and lunch. Tickets are $125/person, or $100/member.