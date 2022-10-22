ADOAA Boots S'Mores & More

Homar Farm 11027 Cauthorne Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23059, Virginia

Enjoy live music, great BBQ, s’mores, a silent auction, and games for the kids while raising funds to help research ADOA. ADOA is a rare, genetic disease that typically affects children under the age of 10 and attacks their optic nerve and causes it to deteriorate over time. Our goal is to raise a minimum of $50,000 at this event to help fund the doctors’ and scientists’ ongoing research at the University of Buffalo.

Homar Farm 11027 Cauthorne Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23059, Virginia
