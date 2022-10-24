Acrobuffos: "Air Play" School-Day Performance

Recommended for grades K-5

In this school-day matinee of Air Play, circus meets science—umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage.

School-day performance tickets are available to public and private school students and their teachers, as well as homeschool students with an accompanying adult.

With stunning images, Air Play bounces on the edge of definition: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theatre. Great for all ages, Air Play creates beauty and inspires laughter across cultures.

A breathtaking homage to the power of air, the production has been seen on five continents by 150,000 people — from the southernmost opera house in the world in Chile, to London’s Royal Festival Hall, Melbourne's State Theatre, and Shanghai’s Grand Theatre — and continues to tour.

Monday, October 24, 2022, 10 AM

Free; registration required