"A Tale of Two Studios" Art Exhibit Opening Reception

A Tale of Two Studios Art Exhibit

April 7–29, 2023

Opening Reception: Friday, April 7 from 7–9pm

Del Ray Artisans partners with DC Gallery and Studio Art Enables to showcase the inspiring and diverse art of these two local community organizations and to forge creative exchange through artist talks, workshops, and tours. The A Tale of Two Studios art exhibit (curated by Amy Kitchin and co-juried by Art Enables artist Toni Lane and program manager Aimee Wanner) features favorite works by Del Ray Artisans members and Art Enables resident artists. Both groups are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

Join us for the opening reception on Friday, April 7 between 7-9pm at Del Ray Artisans gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia. During the opening reception, Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker (VA-45) will present Del Ray Artisans with Commending House Resolution 797 from the Virginia House of Delegates. The resolution highlights the impact Del Ray Artisans has had promoting the arts and arts education in Alexandria while helping local artists grow and thrive for the past three decades. Please join us for this special presentation. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite.

In conjunction with the A Tale of Two Studios exhibit, these events will be hosted at Art Enables at 2204 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, Washington, DC:

Saturday, April 8, 11am-3pm | Monotype Printing Workshop at Art Enables - DRA member and artist Eileen M. O'Brien will lead the 2nd Saturday Workshop. Event is free and open to the public. Register to reserve your seat.

Saturday, April 22, 3-5pm | Wine & Cheese Reception at Art Enables - Art Enables invites Del Ray Artisans members to this special reception. Resident artists and staff from Art Enables will be present and provide tours of galleries and studios to Del Ray Artisans members. If you are not a member, join now.

Wednesday, April 26, 11am-12pm | Guy Jones, Artist Talk & Workshop at Art Enables - DRA member and artist Guy Jones will lead an artist talk and workshop to Art Enables resident artists.

Saturday, June 10, 11am-3pm | Wax Crayon Art Workshop at Art Enables - DRA member and artist Amy Castine will lead the 2nd Saturday Workshop at Art Enables. Event is free and open to the public.

Also join us in April for these creative programs hosted at Del Ray Artisans gallery (2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia) unless otherwise noted:

Sunday, April 9, 1-3pm | Del Ray Urban Sketchers at St Elmo’s - Bring your art supplies and join us outside St. Elmo's Coffee Pub in Del Ray (2300 Mount Vernon Avenue) to sketch. This program is drop-in, free, and open to the public.

Tuesday, April 18, 7-9pm | Life Drawing at Del Ray Artisans - Bring your art supplies and join us at the gallery to draw or paint our nude model. The fee for each session is $8 Del Ray Artisans member / $10 non-member.

Saturday, April 22, 10am-12pm | Creative Book Club at Del Ray Artisans - The book for this discussion is “Why A Painting Is Like A Pizza: A Guide to Understanding and Enjoying Modern Art” by Nancy G. Heller. The program is drop-in, free, and open to the public.

Tuesday, April 25, 7-9pm | Partners in Art Evening at Del Ray Artisans - Join our art-support group to share artistic goals, techniques, and the local art scene. Bring one or two artworks, in any medium and at any stage, for advice and feedback. The program is free; RSVP to the coordinator in advance.

Del Ray Artisans’ gallery hours are Thursdays 12-6pm, Fridays 12-9pm, Saturdays 12-6pm, and Sundays 12-6pm (closed on April 2 and April 30, 2023). For a sneak peek of the exhibit, visit the gallery on First Thursday, April 6 from 12-9pm.

The A Tale of Two Studios exhibit runs April 7–29, 2023 at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible.

For more information, please contact the curator Amy Kitchin Hower at akitchin@art-enables.org.