8th Annual Black History Month Gala

to

13200 Marina Way #101, Woodbridge, VA 22191 13200 Marina Way #101 13200 Marina Way #101, Woodbridge, VA 22191, Virginia 22191

"Join us for an evening of charity and elegance as we raise money for the Future Kings Scholarship fund. Future King’s charity gala has funded thousands of dollars in scholarships to boys from underserved and economically challenged communities. Your continued support has allowed the Future Kings organization to educate, support, and mentor over 1,000 underserved young men.

The Future Kings organization works with various community organizations, colleges, and institutes of higher education to create a pipeline of youth from underserved communities to lucrative and rewarding opportunities in STEM-based careers. The educational pipeline includes real-life experiences in finance, entrepreneurship, business, STEM, in addition to soft skills. "

Info

13200 Marina Way #101, Woodbridge, VA 22191 13200 Marina Way #101 13200 Marina Way #101, Woodbridge, VA 22191, Virginia 22191
Charity & Fundraisers
57176668733
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 8th Annual Black History Month Gala - 2022-05-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 8th Annual Black History Month Gala - 2022-05-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 8th Annual Black History Month Gala - 2022-05-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 8th Annual Black History Month Gala - 2022-05-06 18:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Subscribe-March/April

Most Popular