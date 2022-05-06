8th Annual Black History Month Gala

"Join us for an evening of charity and elegance as we raise money for the Future Kings Scholarship fund. Future King’s charity gala has funded thousands of dollars in scholarships to boys from underserved and economically challenged communities. Your continued support has allowed the Future Kings organization to educate, support, and mentor over 1,000 underserved young men.

The Future Kings organization works with various community organizations, colleges, and institutes of higher education to create a pipeline of youth from underserved communities to lucrative and rewarding opportunities in STEM-based careers. The educational pipeline includes real-life experiences in finance, entrepreneurship, business, STEM, in addition to soft skills. "