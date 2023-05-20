80's DJ Dance Party at 868 Estate

868 Estate Vineyards 14001 Harpers Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, Virginia 20132

We'll be dancing on the lawn again with DJ Ralph at 80's Night!

Hop in the DeLorean and drive back to the 80's with DJ Ralph. For the fourth year in a row, he'll be spinning tunes from all your favorite 80's bands including Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, U2, the B-52s, Men at Work and more.

Grab your high waisted jeans, neon t-shirts, leg warmers, and a headband. Tease up your hair and come dirty dancing under the stars at 868! You’ll have the time of your life.

Wine and food available for purchase. Free admission, family-friendly. Concert chairs, blankets and popup tents are encouraged. No outside alcohol.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
