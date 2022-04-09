6th Annual Blossom Festival: Rustic Teatime

Everyone at CiderWorks is very excited to celebrate the Spring season with our Blossom Festival! This year’s theme is Rustic Teatime…imagine Downton Abbey meets Tuscan Dreamland and you’ll have an idea of what to expect!

Join us on April 9th for a catered tea party, apple tastings, biscuits, tea sandwich pairings, a wreath-making workshop, goat cuddling, and more! Enjoy the musical talents of Elias Schwartzman throughout the day who is sure to put you in the Springtime mood.

We are also pleased to welcome a selection of local vendors that will get you in the mood for all things Spring. Whether you are looking for scented sachets, hand-crafted wood pieces, herbal tonics, or plants and flowers, we will have you covered!

General admission is free and open to the public.

To book exclusive experiences visit our website: https://shop.albemarleciderworks.com/events/Blossom-Festival

Catered Afternoon Tea | 12-1:15 pm

Yoga in the Orchard | 12-1:15 pm

Guided Apple Tasting | 1:15 pm & 3 pm

Spring Wreath Workshop | 1:30-2:45 pm

Local Vendors Include:

Evergreen Lavender Farm

Flour Power Cupcakery

Gathered Threads Farm

Red Root & Co.