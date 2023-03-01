60th Annual Needlework Show

In 2023, Woodlawn celebrates 60 years of the Annual Needlework Show with the timeless theme of comfort and joy. Sixty years ago, Adelaide Bolte and Emma “Pinky” Matheson, co-founders of the Nelly’s Needlers, started the needlework show exhibiting work of their own. Since that time, the show has grown exponentially to become the largest judged show of needle arts in the nation, displaying thousands of embroidery pieces by artists from all over the world.

Returning this year will be in-house seating in Nelly’s Café (lemon tarts anyone?) and the needlework demonstrations. Special exhibits and on-line events are returning with new embroidery subjects and needlework displays.