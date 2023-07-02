4th of July

Great Meadow, located in Northern Virginia, is bringing back its famous fireworks show and activities for the 34th year on Sunday, July 2. Gates open at 5 p.m. with family games—corn hole toss, sack races, face painting, tug-of war, additional games and entertainment. The Flying Circus will provide an exciting air show and there will be polo exhibitions and hat and tailgate competitions with prizes for the most creative. Bring a picnic or purchase food on site. There will be food trucks and a beer garden. The extraordinary fireworks display gets underway at dusk.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs (no umbrellas or tents, unless in reserved tailgate spaces.) Great Meadow, a beautiful 374-acre park is also known as the home of the Virginia Gold Cup races.

General admission tickets are $50 per car (up to five passengers) in advance or $60 at the gate. Special tailgate packages, VIP passes and bus passes are also available. Go to www.gmjuly4th.com for information on tailgate packages and to purchase tickets in advance. Event is rain or shine, no refunds. Please leave pets at home.