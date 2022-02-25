4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception

In February Michael O’Neal, teacher, scholar, and master painter will present New Works in Art Works’ main gallery. Carolyn Pitts will exhibit a new body of work, The End in Mind, a colorful and delightful twist on the concept of Memento Mori (Latin for remember your death). And Corinne Schofield will display Folds: Small Images, intricate color pencil drawings of the many facets of folds.

Did you know that March13th – 19th is Virginia Flood Awareness Week? The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) asked us to invite artists to exhibit artwork that captures the devastation and results of floods and high water. DCR will provide educational information on flood awareness

Join us on February 25th, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. We have a special treat of poetry readings by two poet laureates and music. Parking is free. The exhibits continue through March 19, 2022. This event is free and open to the public.