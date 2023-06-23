4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

In June abstract artwork takes center stage in the galleries with paintings and sculptures by John Wagoner, John Van Zandt and Jasmine Mills. Each artist approaches their craft from different points of view and techniques providing a variety of forms and contemplation for the viewer. And there’s always a special place for landscape fine art. In the Port Gallery, Adam Reinhard brings the Blue Ridge Mountains to our doorstep. Plus, there’s the mix, the monthly All Media Show featuring Virginia artists.

Join us on June 23rd from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists and enjoy live music, refreshments and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists. Parking is free. The exhibits continue through July 22nd. The event is free and open to the public.

________________________________________

Recent Works by John Wagoner

John Wagoner challenges the notion of what defines a painting by creating works of art that transition between painting and sculpture. The audience can examine and experience these boundaries or relationships within these works, presented in different modalities, and to view paint as a very fluid medium.

The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Recent Work by John Van Zandt

________________________________________

________________________________________

Recent Work by John Van Zandt

John Van Zandt enjoys exploring with bright, bold colors and contrasting realism with abstract images and backgrounds. He works primarily with acrylic and canvas as he appreciates the speed at which layers can be added to backgrounds. Letting no paint go to waste he explores new ways to incorporate dried paints into his pieces.

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery

________________________________________

The Unseen by Jasmine Mills

As an artist, Jasmine Mills enjoys bringing her thoughts and ideas into the physical world and merging the Unseen into Seen. She creates abstract art based on perceptions and thoughts on overcoming demons, healing, societies struggles, and cultural influences throughout her Life.

The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Silver Lining by Adam Reinhard

After six years spent buried under the noise of Washington D.C., Adam Reinhard returned to the Blue Ridge Mountains where he feels that he can finally hear, breathe, and see again. And there is so much to see. Reinhard is convinced that there are secret colors only to be found where those ancient crusts rise up and out of the Shenandoah valley. Working under the restraints of shifting light, cold, and heat has served as Reinhard's inspiration. Whether it’s the siding of a dilapidated barn, ribbons of water working their way down a stream bed, or endless rows of corn in patchwork farms, he finds that it is often the boldest strokes, reacting to the quickly changing environment, which portray the truth as he sees it. This exhibit will be in the Port Gallery.________________________________________

June 2023 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery. There is no theme for this exhibit, anything goes, any medium. Call for entries is May 1, 2023 – June 12, 2023. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries