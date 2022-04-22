4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception@ Art Works!

We’re celebrating Earth Day with our annual recycle art show, RECYCLE ME. See what ideas creative people have for reusing, recycling, and upcycling materials. These can be not only artful but functional.

Dawnette Renee’s exhibit, Revival continues in the main gallery. In the Centre Gallery the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association (MRAA) group exhibit will be featured. Mike Bily brings nature—exotic and domestic—to the gallery with his exhibit, Outside Your Door.

Join us on April 22nd, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. There will be music and door prizes. Parking is free. The MRAA and Michael Bily exhibits continue through May 21, 2022. Dawnette Renee and the Recycle Show continue through May 15th. This event is free and open to the public.