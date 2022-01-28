4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

It is our 19th year of the annual Simply Photography exhibit at Art Works. Artists from all over Virginia submit their photography showcasing a variety of subjects and photographic methods. Also featured this month is Richmond Reframed—a very different photographic view of Richmond. Jeff Morris, a Richmond artist will present From RVA to Virginia Beach and Karen Palmer will present Notes from the Guitar Strings. Join us on January 28th, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. There will be music and door prizes. Parking is free. The exhibits continue through February 19, 2022. This event is free and open to the public.