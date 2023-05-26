4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

In May Art Works is featuring four artists—all painters yet all vastly different in their approach and techniques. John Wagoner redefines painting that transitions into sculpture. Glenda Creamer layers marks like constellations creating an illusion of depth. Michael Greiner is the quintessential figure and portrait painter. Lisa Kidd Flinn brings us abstract compositions of bold color. And as always, we host the monthly All Media Show featuring Virginia artists.

Join us on May 26th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists and enjoy live music, refreshments and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists. Parking is free. The exhibits continue through June 17th. The event is free and open to the public.

________________________________________

Recent Work by John Wagoner

John Wagoner challenges the notion of what defines a painting by creating works of art that transition between painting and sculpture. The audience can examine and experience these boundaries or relationships within these works, presented in different modalities, and to view paint as a very fluid medium.

The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

The Figure in Oil by Mike Greiner

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University Mike Greiner’s main focus as a painter is the human figure, and portraits. His palette choices are earth tones with deep shadows. His goal is “to simply interpret what has already been created using techniques developed by the masters of old.”

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery

________________________________________

Seeking Calm by Glenda Creamer

Glenda Creamer’s paintings can be described as rows of marks, like constellations. These marks vary in size and intensity. She paints these in many layers which interact with the ground, editing as she goes until the painting achieves a balance from side to side as well as in the illusion of depth. These marks appear to move at various speeds. On a personal level she feels these paintings reflect her own struggles with hyperactivity trapped inside an aging body. She says, “I paint out the negatives to preserve the positives. Yes, horrible things happen but so do good things. Acknowledge the bad but keep going, looking for the joy and humor in life.”

The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Recent Works by Lisa Kidd Flynn

Lisa Kidd is a painter working in acrylic and watercolor. This exhibit features abstract works on canvas that focus on vibrant colors and bold compositions. “Painting is my window into another world. While there's a brush in my hand and paint on my fingers, everything else falls away.”

The exhibit will be in the Port Gallery.

________________________________________

May 2023 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. This exhibit will be in the Skylight gallery. There is no theme for this exhibit, anything goes, any medium. Call for entries is April 1, 2023 – May 15, 2023. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries