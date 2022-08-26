4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

To wind up the summer, in August we pick a non-profit to support and have an artful fund raiser along with our exhibits. In considering our town and the beautiful river that runs through Richmond, we think Friends of the James River Park is the perfect pick. Anything we do to keep the city clean directly affects the health of the James. Friends of the James River Park are citizen stewards of the park and provide ongoing support for conservation, enhancement, and recreational enjoyment of the park, while protecting its natural and historic environments. Now that’s a mission!

At our opening reception you will see renderings of the James River that depict the essence of Richmond’s greatest natural resource—in photographs, paintings, and sculpture all by Virginia artists. In addition, the All Media Show will include a variety of subject matter and mediums. Three solo shows open artists: Keenan Cross, Cathy Cazares, and Elizabeth Caffery.

Please join us on August 26th, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Make donations to the Friends of the James River Park through online links, buy a ticket for the auction of a Bill Draper photograph of the James River, bid on the silent auction items and for any purchase in the main gallery, a portion will be donated to this cause. The exhibits continue through September 17, 2022. Parking is free. This event is free and open to the public.

All Media Exhibit and James River Renderings 2022

The James River is Richmond’s defining natural resource. All during the year the Friends of the James River Park and James River Advisory Council (JRAC) work to conserve, preserve, and promote the river with clean-ups, holiday boating parades and stewardship awareness. Art Works is only two blocks from the James. We have asked artists to capture images of the river for this exhibit.

This month, artists can submit work of any subject matter and medium. In addition to the usual prizes, we will have a special award and prize for the best James River rendering. This exhibit is open to all artists and all mediums. Call for entries is July 22, 2022 – August 16, 2022. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com

The juror is John Lee from William and Mary. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Keenan Cross Recent Work

An accomplished artist, illustrator and videographer Keenan Cross has pushed the boundaries of the style of his work to include different substrates, digital art, and even some animation. This exhibit emphasizes this evolution of style.

The exhibit is in the Centre Gallery.

Life in Grunge by Cathy Cazares

Cathy Cazares is a resident artist at Art Works. She combines photography, sketches, drawings, paintings and found objects to create her mixed media artwork. She is fascinated with people and the urban environment. What may look like grunge to many, she finds beauty therein. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Unconscious Voyages by Elizabeth Caffery

Elizabeth Caffery’s work reveals a story book assembly of images and often depicts the intermingling of opposing emotions–wounds versus triumphs, human tragedies versus successes. Sometimes a happy, optimistic piece will emerge. The process is not deliberated but evolves on its own, changing direction where needed. When two parallel planes of thought like light and dark reach an equilibrium, an understanding, Elizabeth express this realization in the artwork. Elizabeth’s personal growth is reflected in her art. Gratitude for Life, both the good and bad that life offers are her incentives that keep her art moving forward.

Elizabeth received a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis on Studio Art in 1986, from Randolph Macon College.