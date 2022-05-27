4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

In May and June of each year Art Works proudly partners with the art programs at Henrico High School and Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School. The work is the result of four years of study and ranges from paintings, sculptures, installations to fashion. Henrico High and Maggie L. Walker share the main gallery space by exhibiting on different dates. Dancers by Lew Lott opens in the Centre Gallery and there’s our monthly All Media Show juried by Jeff Hall in the Skylight Gallery.

Join us on May 27th, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the 4th Friday art shows and reception featuring Henrico High and again on June 3, 6 p.m. – 8p.m. for the Maggie Walker School art show and reception. The events are free and open to the public. Parking is free.

HENRICO CENTER FOR THE ARTS SENIOR SHOW

Mary Scurlock guides her students through the many facets of art and the culmination of this work is the senior show at Art Works. The opening reception is May 27th from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery through May 30,2022.

THE GREAT SENIOR EXHIBITION by MAGGIE L. WALKER GOVENOR’S SCHOOL

Jeff Hall provides the inspiration and guidance for the visual art students at Maggie L. Walker where he supports a broad range of experiences in both two and three dimensions and a wide variety of media.

The students present their work at a reception on June 3rd 6- 8 p.m. The show continues through June 12, 2022. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Dancers by Lew Lott

Lew Lott transfers the realism of photography into an illusion created by paint. He captures the moment but lets the viewer finish the narrative. Using his photography as reference, he paints with a mixture of oil, acrylic and iridescent paint applied to aluminum. The viewer may explore the surface of the work to see that it is an illusion- the magic of the painting. Lew is inspired by the Baroque period with a bit of Francis Bacon included. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

May 2022 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. Jeff Hall, professional artist, and educator will juror the exhibit. This exhibit will be in the Skylight gallery. There is no theme for this exhibit, anything goes, any medium. Call for entries is April 22, 2022 – May 17, 2022. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries