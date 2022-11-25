4th Friday Art Shows and Holiday Opening Reception @ Art Works!

On November 25, 2022, celebrate the holidays with us. It’s Black Friday and the Centre gallery has been transformed into a Made in Virginia Holiday shop. There’s art, handmade gifts and products made in Virginia by Virginia artists. So, if you love supporting local artists and businesses, then you’ll want to visit us on opening day and throughout December. There will be workshops and crafts for the children while you shop.

Then at 6 p.m., the 4th Friday art shows’ reception begins with The Mix—a display of mixed media, collage and assemblage by local artists and current and vintage works by Chuck Scalin and collage works by Mim Golub. The annual Small Works exhibit and George Tisdale’s H2Oh My are also featured this month.

The Made in Virginia Holiday shop remains open through December 30th and all other exhibits continue through January 21, 2023. This event is free and open to the public.

The Mix with Chuck Scalin and Mim Golub

Chuck Scalin and Mim Golub are artists and art educators. They will jury The Mix—a collection of collage, assemblage, and mixed media by Virginia artists. And Chuck will exhibit some of his current and vintage works and Mim will display some of her collage works.

Call for entries is October 28, 2022 – November 15, 2022. Submit your entries through our online form. artworksrva.com

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

H2Oh My by George Tisdale

George Tisdale is intrigued with the blending of words and imagery. This exhibit explores combining the two conceptually within a shared visual area. Tisdale combines pen and ink, scratchboard, and collage. He weaves lines and textures as an expression of river water and its adjacent banks, doing so in both abstract and semi-abstract compositions, where each execution incorporates flowing words to convey mood and idea. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery

SMALL WORKS 2022 All Media Show

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme for this exhibit is Small Works. These tiny masterpieces make great holiday gifts. Call for entries is October 28, 2022 – November 15, 2022.

