4th Friday Art Shows @ Art Works!

Exhibits June 24 – July 16, 2022

Summertime exhibits at Art Works are full of variety. Emily Baker, inspired by the rolling landscapes of the Blue Ridge Mountains, presents an exhibit of the tangible and obscure. The Richmond Photography Meet Up Group (RPMG) hold their annual photography exhibit and abstract painter, Dan Thompson offers up COVID 2021. Local artists participate in the monthly All Media Show.

Please join us on June 24th, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. There will be music and refreshments. The bar is sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists. Parking is free. The exhibits continue through July 16, 2022. This event is free and open to the public.

Recent Works by Emily Baker

Emily Baker, inspired by Virginia's lush natural landscape, presents an exhibit that explores the tangible and obscure. Her paintings offer a meditative outlet for reflection on the environmental elements that make up the earth as a whole creating a visualization of the interconnective energy within our natural landscape. Emily marries this with her curiosity for organic structure and evolution of form, producing works of both the tangible and obscure. Emily lives in Richmond, VA and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Radford University (2013).

The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Richmond Photography Meet Up Group Annual Photography Show

RPMG is an active social photography group. They meet up at various location in the Richmond area to photograph and offer feedback on their work. For this exhibit, they are curating the photography to showcase the very best work by their members.

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery

COVID 2021 by Dan Thompson

As a musician Dan Thompson brings the movement and color of the musical score to his abstract paintings. He describes the artwork in this exhibit as COVID chaos.

The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

June 2022 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery. There is no theme for this exhibit, anything goes, any medium. The juror will be Sally Bowring. Call for entries is May 27, 2022 – June 14, 2022. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries