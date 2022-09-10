4th Annual Beach Music Festival

Enjoy an afternoon of fun music, food, beverages and dancing in the sand at the 4th Annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival located in the Historic Beach Community of Colonial Beach

It's a tradition....Headlining for the 4th year are The Embers. Our lead DJ will be the Shag Music Hall of Fame DJ WWER's 88.1 FM Craig Jennings from the Beach Breeze and Grooves Show. Opening band to be announced. Bring a chair or rent a party tent on the festival grounds...it will be a great day!

Enjoy great Seafood from Densons and Southern BBQ from Wiley's. Craft Beer, Wine and Beer.

Tickets are non-refundable rain or shine. Tickets at nnbeachmusic.org.